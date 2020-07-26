Letter to the editor: Rally compromised pandemic efforts in Red Lodge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Red Lodge's Beartooth Rally 2020:

“Together We Can Do This!” the Red Lodge motto to power our beloved community through COVID-19, lost its meaning last weekend. We are writing today to express our profound disappointment and disdain for the events that happened during the 2020 Beartooth Rally.

Our consternation over this year’s rally and the utter disregard that the event planners, the participants, and certain city officials had for our community’s health and safety is well-established. We fear a surge of COVID-19 cases will occur due to the lack of social distancing and mask ordinance not being enforced or modeled by our police officers. We hope our fears of a substantial wave of illness and death as a result of this poorly planned and horribly executed rally are wrong and that our hometown and its surrounding areas remain safe.

We look forward to the city of Red Lodge’s and the event organizer’s responses with a plan for the future to ensure that a weekend like this will never repeat itself with such blatant irresponsibility. We also hold the hope that “Together We Can Do This” is a motto we can uphold once again.

Mike and Birgit Kosorok