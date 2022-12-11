Letter to the editor: Rally to protect Laurel and Yellowstone Valley

NorthWestern Energy's plan to build eight huge, dirty, methane-burning generating stations in Montana threaten our agricultural and recreational economies, as well as our health, from climate changing emissions and air pollutants, noise, and light pollution. NorthWestern Energy is already (without adhering to local zoning laws) building the first of these plants in Laurel, creating an industrial sacrifice zone right on the banks of the Yellowstone. It is less than a half mile from city limits, across from the town's Riverside Park and a 100+ year old residential neighborhood. Billings residents are affected, too; the pollution is produced upwind and upriver of Billings.

County residents from a wide region enjoy recreating on the river and in Riverside Park and Sundance Lodge Recreation Area. How much enjoyment will we find when the quiet, darkness and fresh air are gone, and birds and wildlife have fled?

The Theil Road Coalition, Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council and Northern Plains Resource Council want to encourage the Laurel City Council to protect the town and Yellowstone Valley from this dangerous, ugly, dirty and unnecessary industrialization of our neighborhoods, river, air shed and quality of life.

To this end, we ask everyone to join us for a rally on Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in Laurel at Town Square park. Help us tell NorthWestern Energy that Yellowstone Valley residents don't need or want this costly, destructive project. Remind City Council that “Only Laurel Can Protect Laurel”.

Mary Fitzpatrick

Billings