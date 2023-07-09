I am writing this letter in hope that more awareness is brought to Montana Dakota Utilities’ proposed rate increase, and the adverse impact it would have on the senior citizens in the community that I live in and serve in my job as Council on Aging in Custer County.

According to the most recent census data, around 25% of our population in the county is over 60 and many of those seniors are on fixed incomes and are at or below poverty level. Pair that with soaring inflation costs and they are already left short and go without essential items in order to pay their bills. The proposed rate increase going before the Public Service Commission this month will impact this population greatly in a negative way if the rate increase proposed is approved.

Social services have already been strained and funding it not reflecting the increased demand for services as is, and this will just create a spillover on to these programs. Meanwhile Montana Dakota Utilities has had millions of dollars in profits in recent years and I don’t believe this rate increase is warranted and the effect it will have on our most vulnerable is unjustifiable. I hope our Public Service Commission thinks about the people it serves when voting on this matter. I respectfully request the Public Service Commission to limit MDUs’ rate increase to 3%.

Rebecca Lynam,

Miles City