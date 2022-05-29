Letter to the editor: Reach across the aisle on shootings

Another school shooting; undoubtedly our elected official will do little more than lower flags and offer "thoughts and prayers."

We send them off to legislate and all they do is procrastinate.

I'm beginning to believe that anyone can get elected and feel secure with the knowledge that their "base" will return them to office, asking only that they parrot the "red meat" slogans they love to hear.

Our country may be "exceptional," but too many of our state and federal representatives certainly are not.

It's our own damn fault; we keep electing them or just as bad, not vote at all.

We compromise with spouses, neighbors, and friends; that's life. Surely, they can walk that short distance across the aisle and reach consensus with their colleagues to address these mass shootings. The memory of these children and those who survive deserve no less. Certainly, it's "pro-life" to do so.

As a new grandfather, I approve this message.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

