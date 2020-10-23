Letter to the editor: Read between the lines of I-190 and CI-118

Kurt Alme, the well-respected U.S. Attorney General for the Billings District, published facts and data for the reasons to defeat I-190 and CI-118 (The Billings Gazette, Oct. 18, 2020). I would encourage you to read the Voters Guide, to which he referred as well as the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area report: rmhidta.org/files/D2DF/FINAL-Volume6.pdf.

In conjunction with the investigation by Jeff Mangan, Commissioner of Political Practices, the dark money connected to these initiatives begs to be explored. $5 million spent by North Fund, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit, has yet to disclose its donors. Also, who paid the marketing language on the Montana ballot with the promise of spending millions on state entities and nonprofits? I do believe it is the function of the Legislature to vote on tax money distributions, not a nonprofit (or the ballot language).

The “carrot” of new tax dollars coming into the state is just plain misinformation. How well are those gambling dollars working for education? Looking at the HIDTA report, I would guess that your property taxes may actually increase to help fund additional public safety, addiction and mental health services.