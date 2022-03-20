Letter to the editor: Read the bill before judging Rosendale

Gary Buchanan, before you chastise Matt Rosendale maybe you should read the 1,000-page bill that went with the aid package. How about the gun control measure stuck into it? If you purchase a gun and somebody with the same name shows up in the database you're criminally investigated and won't receive your gun until the feds clear your name.
In typical Washington fashion this bill is full of measures that wouldn't make it on their own. You, sir, owe our state Representative an apology, or at least read this 1,000-page bill before passing judgment.
Doug Duffy
Grass Range