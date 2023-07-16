Here are a few reasons to vote no on the mill levy for the rec center and parks.

1. The swimmers and skaters who will benefit the most, have no skin in the game. They need to ante up a $1 million a piece.

2. The business community says they will give $12 million, but remember the bowling tournament, they stiffed the county taxpayers for $600,000. Get their money up front.

3. The south side community will get hit twice, once from this levy and their TIF money. The city has said they will give $30 million from it.

4. It would be much better to fund our schools, build a jail, hire more police and mental health professionals.

There are more, but you get the point, this levy is a major boondoggle from the city. Vote no!

Ken Gilbertson

Billings