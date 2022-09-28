 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Reavis is intelligent, energetic, articulate

  • 0

I am writing to support the candidacy of James Reavis in House District 50.

James has visited my neighborhood no less than four times since the campaign season began. This is in contrast to his opponent who has not been visible at all.

I have found James to be intelligent, energetic, articulate and interested in solutions. He listened to my concerns about issues I am passionate about; specifically support of public education and the affordable housing crisis.

The Montana legislature needs young, hardworking members who are willing to listen and are dedicated to working together for the betterment of our great state.

I urge voters in House District 50 to vote for James Reavis.

Loween Peterson

People are also reading…

Billings

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News