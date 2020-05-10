Letter to the editor: Reckless behavior threatens all

There appears to be many who do not take COVID-19 seriously which endangers us all. There also appears to be a significant number of individuals who take their reckless behavior one step further by verbally abusing and even going out of their way to jeopardize the health of those individuals trying to stay safe.
I have heard firsthand accounts and personally seen men verbally abuse, blatantly crowd and even cough in someone’s face, just because they were wearing a mask. Do these men have so little regard for human life? Or do they just hate everyone but themselves?
Regardless of how you feel about COVID-19, there are facts that cannot be disputed.
COVID-19 can kill you, even if you are currently healthy.
Even if you feel fine, you may be asymptomatic. During this time, you may infect someone who may end up experiencing serious symptoms or death.
Masks do help lower the infection rate and does help protect others.
If the number of COVID-19 cases go up, businesses will once again be on lock down.
To all those self-absorbed individuals who feel the need to disregard safety precautions or to be nasty to those who are trying to stay safe and keep their families safe: Back off and keep your thoughts to yourself! Those individuals who wear masks may actually be helping to save your life. Give them the same respect that you expect from others. By doing so, you may save your life or the life of someone you love.
Pat Vandell
Laurel
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!