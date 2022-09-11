Letter to the Editor: Recognizing the value of each individual essential to healing society

The only way we can heal this country's terrible wounds is if, as a whole society, we learn to embrace the second great commandment — to love our neighbors as ourselves. Even — especially — those that we variously see as "other," whatever "other" means to each individual. Of course, for a society to act accordingly, it has to start with each individual. Each seeing respect and kindness and compassion as more important — of greater worth for themselves and humanity — than status, power, wealth, domination, or differences such as color or opinions.
Of course it is difficult when opinions differ so strongly. Hard for all of us. It is especially so when confronting injustice. But recognizing the value of each person is the only way to retain any semblance of democracy or a civil society.
Worth striving for?
Bill Walker
Billings