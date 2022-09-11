Letter to the Editor: Recognizing the value of each individual essential to healing society

The only way we can heal this country's terrible wounds is if, as a whole society, we learn to embrace the second great commandment — to love our neighbors as ourselves. Even — especially — those that we variously see as "other," whatever "other" means to each individual. Of course, for a society to act accordingly, it has to start with each individual. Each seeing respect and kindness and compassion as more important — of greater worth for themselves and humanity — than status, power, wealth, domination, or differences such as color or opinions.