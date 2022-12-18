Letter to the editor: Reconsider what a letter to the editor might be

Today I'm writing a letter to the editor about writing letters to the editor. Meta, right? I respectfully submit that there is a disappointing lack of creativity, imagination and variety among our current contingent of letters.

Missives about politicians and politics have their place. Many writers are stridently opposed to many things and many people. We get it. Good Readers, I ask you; should our epistles exclusively examine our present political malaise? Esteemed Citizens, I implore you. Reconsider what a letter to the editor might be.

Has a stranger been kind to you? Drop us a line. It will brighten our day. Is there a cause about which you are particularly passionate? Elaborate editorially. Your letter may lead to lives well lived. Do your children have an amazing teacher? Kindly divulge the details. That teacher will treasure your gift for the rest of their lives. Does your grandmother make a mean wienerschnitzel? Give us the recipe. (Seriously, I yearn for schnitzel.)

The subject matter for a letter to the editor is boundless. In fact, one might write a response to this letter, and that letter would be a letter to the editor about a letter to the editor about letters to the editor.

Jacob Troyer

Billings