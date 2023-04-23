I am 67 and live in Red Lodge. I want everyone to know how wonderful the CART (transportation) program is. I am blessed to live in a county and community that truly wants to help its constituents. I use CART to grocery shop here and in Billings. I can’t afford a car and live on the southern edge of Red Lodge. Locally, transporting groceries on foot is tricky, but with the winter weather it’s impossible.

Think about being housebound and running low on food. I also use CART for getting to and from the Senior Center for activities. It’s good for our mental health. I was recently riding CART and was visiting with a gentleman as we drove who mentioned he would be sunk without it. He is legally blind and would be completely unable to get to his many doctor appointments. Put yourselves in our shoes. We need CART.

This is just my story, there are many others. This is a real lifeline for many of us. Please find a way to keep this very needed program going. This program is for everyone. It’s not just for us old folks or those with disabilities.

Gail Orr

Red Lodge