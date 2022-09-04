Letter to the editor: Redistricting Commission should adopt fair map

Gallatin County is home to the fastest-growing community in Montana, a diverse mix of urban and rural interests, and some of the most pristine outdoor spaces in Montana. When it comes to representation in the Legislature, the folks from around here want representatives who understand all of those values, the challenges that come along with them, and will fight for the communities they represent, not their own special interests.

The independent redistricting commission should adopt a fair and representative map for Montana, and when it comes to Gallatin County, make sure the districts include the diverse mix of interests across this county. It’s not just the city of Bozeman that matters – it’s all of Gallatin County.

We need legislative districts that encompass both rural and urban interests and also the way folks are commuting around the county for work. Not everyone can afford to live in Bozeman, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have a voice when it comes to representation in the Montana legislature.

Luckily in Montana, we have an independent commission made up of Montanans from across the political spectrum and the commission should listen to their fellow Montanans when we say fair and representative legislative districts in Gallatin County.

Mackay Johnson

Bozeman