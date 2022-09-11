Letter to the Editor: Reduce prison inmate population and bloated administrative costs

At this moment when Montanans are acutely aware of the staffing crisis at Montana State Prison, an opportunity has arisen to save Montana taxpayers millions of dollars in the short term and for years to come. Rigid, outdated correctional justice management methods have resulted in overburdening the Department of Corrections with a stagnant inmate population.

Absence of qualified mental health personnel and the lack of practical, vocational rehabilitation for the majority of inmates, coupled with an emphasis on deprivation and degradation, as the only employed inmate management strategies guarantees that every inmate suffers incremental neuropsychiatric injury every day.

Large numbers of low-security inmates are suitable to rejoin society, augment our severe understaffed labor force and restore structure to hundreds of struggling, safety-net dependent families.

Appropriately trained psychologists (and those in training) could immediately aid the existing parole system in identifying and expediting the release of inmates, who no longer pose a threat to the well-being of Montanans.

Do not fund increased prison staffing. Instead, reform and reduce mass incarceration immediately, and seek cost-effective, administrative savings in a bloated, inept DOC hierarchy. Decades of bureaucratic mismanagement at both Montana State Mental Hospital and MSP have resulted in these and other DOC facilities evolving into institutions in which staff is only capable of warehousing individuals. These social justice issues must be addressed.

Gayle Christensen

Florence