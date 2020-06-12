Letter to the editor: Refund postponed shows ticket purchases

On top of all of this, Live Nation, one of the largest concert promoters will not refund, indefinitely postponed shows ticket purchases. They are holding on to millions of dollars of other people’s hard earned money. Collecting interest on top of it all, making money and not producing a product. It's not right. Live Nation has no compassion for your fellow man. People need money for necessities right now, food, rent, and medical bills. Last thing on their minds is going to a concert. It would be great to relax, have a beer and watch your favorite band play. We all need a break right now but I’m more concerned with feeding my family and keeping a roof over their heads than going to a concert right now. Live Nation needs to do the right thing. Refund postponed shows ticket purchases.