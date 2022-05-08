Letter to the editor: Register to vote; sign petition

Recently, I collected signatures to allow a Billings gentleman to appear on the November ballot as a candidate for Montana's new seat in Congress. I have not heard the entire platform of Gary Buchanan or other candidates so I cannot say for whom I will vote in November. But the one thing I am certain is that every eligible U.S citizen has the right to run for election for any office. Mr. Buchanan is running as an Independent: in Montana this requires the signatures of over 8,000 registered voters. I have known Gary Buchanan for many years, not always agreeing with every one of his political decisions, but knowing he is an honest man who would work hard for the good of Montana.
Collecting signatures is hard work — finding people not home, not wanting to take the time, or busy with their cell phones. The hardest part for me though was finding how many people were not registered voters, so I armed myself with voter registration cards as well. My message today for citizens of Montana is "Register to vote, learn everything you can about every candidates and sign a petition allowing someone with the interests of Montana and the integrity of Gary Buchanan to appear on our ballot." Many people in today's world fight and give their lives for the opportunity to vote. Don't ever take voting for granted. To sign the petition go to 11 North 24th St. downtown or call 406-696-5026.
