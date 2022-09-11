Letter to the Editor: Regulatory failure at Bull Mountain mine

It has been a sordid journey from permit application (1980’s) to the current Bull Mountain Underground mine, through a good permit, and then through political and crooked hoops and illegitimate manipulation of law, and into the current despicable mining, reclamation, and regulatory circumstances.

Not unusual in Montana and American history — Butte Pit, Zortman-Landusky Mining District, and nearly countless ‘superfund sites’ and other atrocious, ubiquitous mining debacles are in our wake. Society has made concerted, laudable efforts to get past these sins. The results of such good effort and laws are constantly under attack by such things as greed, amorality and power mongering. Projects like this Bull Mountain Mine continue to result in catastrophe for American environments, economies, taxpayer expenses (many into perpetuity), individual and groups of land owners, and habitats and wildlife. Such projects are nasty pieces of work.

The State of Montana and the U.S. Dept. of the Interior have failed, and continue to fail, miserably, in legitimately administering law and good stewardship here. Laws that can protect the pre-mine environmental resources, land owners and land uses, and ecosystems have been and are being strangled and wronged.

Steve Regele

Billings