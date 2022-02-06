Letter to the editor: Reject political parties, vote independent

Next month many prospective candidates will vie for public office and will pair themselves with the present two-party system. The issue-orientated independent voter is rising with deeply ingrained beliefs, attitudes, and loyalties. It is time to vote for independent candidates no longer with loyalty or identification with a political party.

Our country is divided to the point many do not care to be involved or consider apathy is more conducive to family life, less frustrations, and rejection of what our country has become causing a deep chasm among the American people. Most people consider themselves as independents and reject being called either a Democrat or a Republican.

Further, I reject the cost to run in any election. I know most of the money is to further a negative campaign strategy — slinging dirt and riling up emotions to increase tensions — causing more hatred and more division. The independent candidate can remain neutral and no longer be a part the typical mud festivities relying on hate rather than on the issues needed to be discussed.

It is time we elect and endorse only candidates who will run as independents — who will look at the issues and put their loyalty in the character of a person and reject those that run as a “D” or “R“ next to their names. We need public servants, we need rejection of bipartisanship, we need people willing to run with no party affiliation. It is time to purge the two-party system.

Ming Cabrera

Billings

