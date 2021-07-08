Letter to the editor: Relief programs become pathological

If you’ve been paying attention you know that our social structures are going to pieces. As Yeats wrote, “Things fall apart, the center cannot hold.”
In 2020, in an effort to curry favor with the masses, the fourth branch of government — the CDC — enacted a moratorium on evictions. In their great magnanimity, they granted people permission to stop paying rent. Capitalizing on this opportunity, many renters spent their stimulus checks on entertainment, status symbols, and drugs. Not only were these folks getting paid without working, now they would also have a place to live without paying.
I am a landlord. I work hard to provide decent housing for those in need. The CDC’s decree has been onerous for people like me, but that’s not my main concern here. My concern is that we’re multiplying spiritual and social viruses in our politicized flight from a biological one. Although it’s unpopular to say so, our relief programs have become pathological. As we reward irresponsibility and penalize productivity, more and more things will fall apart.
On June 24, the Biden administration extended the moratorium for the fourth time. Whereas we used to celebrate Independence, this 4th of July, I’m afraid we celebrated dependence.
Dave Hagstrom
Billings