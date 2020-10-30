Letter to the editor: Relying on proof, not hope

I do not understand The Gazette’s endorsement of Gianforte. Lt. Gov. Cooney has done a good job for our state and would continue to do so.

The reasoning for Gianforte is so convoluted as to make no sense. “The force of will that Gianforte brings to this race?” I think that is called money, in his case, to the tune of $7 million dollars of his own money.

And you acknowledge that Gianforte’s ideas are similar to the ones that drove Kansas into near ruination.

What has Gianforte done for Montana to deserve “this opportunity” you say we should give him? Your essay said nothing about that. It said nothing about preserving our public lands or helping us fight COVID. You merely want us to take a huge gamble on a man who has a rap sheet for assaulting a reporter.

This is a man who said once that he didn’t believe in retirement because Noah worked for 600 years. How does that translate into his policies toward seniors?

Your essay used the word “hope” several times. I will be voting for Cooney, a proven success. I don’t have to rely on “hope” that he will treat our state well.

Anne Harris

Billings

