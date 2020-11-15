Letter to the editor: Remember MMIW

I’m a 15-year-old student at Lodge Grass High. MMIW is also known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It's a movement to raise awareness about the epidemic of native women going missing or being killed. A red hand symbol stands for the Native American woman who are being silenced or stolen. Native American Women are 2.5 times more likely to be victims of sexual assault when compared to the general population, according to the U.S Department of Justice. In Canada, Native women are more likely to be murdered or raped. While in the U.S. it is 10 times worse. Eighty-six percent of non-natives committed sex crimes that were reported by Native American women and men. Reports from native women are more likely to be ignored. “Nearly 6,000 MMIW cases were cataloged in 2016,’’ according to the National Crime Information Center.