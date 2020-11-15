Letter to the editor: Remember MMIW

I’m a 15-year-old student at Lodge Grass High. MMIW is also known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It's a movement to raise awareness about the epidemic of native women going missing or being killed. A red hand symbol stands for the Native American woman who are being silenced or stolen. Native American Women are 2.5 times more likely to be victims of sexual assault when compared to the general population, according to the U.S Department of Justice. In Canada, Native women are more likely to be murdered or raped. While in the U.S. it is 10 times worse. Eighty-six percent of non-natives committed sex crimes that were reported by Native American women and men. Reports from native women are more likely to be ignored. “Nearly 6,000 MMIW cases were cataloged in 2016,’’ according to the National Crime Information Center.
Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp introduced Savanna’s Act which was passed during the 116th Congress. The Savanna Act was named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind. She was 22 years old found murdered near the Red River north of Fargo in 2017. She was pregnant and her unborn baby was cut out of her, but the baby survived. Also, President Trump signed the bill for Savanna’s Act and it passed.
Rosalie Fish, a member of the Cowlitz Tribe, chose to run at the Class 1B state meet at Eastern Washington University. She ran with a red handprint on her face. She also put MMIW on her front right leg. She ran around the track 18 times. She took fourth place. She was disappointed but at the same time, she was proud to represent and run for MMIW.
MMIW is important, and we should never forget about the Native women who are stolen and killed.
Sienna Rides The Bear
Billings
