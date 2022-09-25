Letter to the editor: Remember when candidates lost with grace?

Recently, I read an article stating that a number of candidates said they would not necessarily accept the results of the upcoming election. What does that mean? Does it mean, "Yes, I accept them if I win"? or "No, I don't accept them if I lose"?

For decades I have watched the outcome of elections and was always moved by the graciousness of the losing candidates as they conceded the election. It was moving to see the winning candidate acknowledge the hard fought but fair battle for office. And every four or eight years the president and his wife would shake hands with the new residents of the White House and introduce them to the staff as they showed them their new home.

This was the United States that filled me with pride. I hope that each candidate for office knows he/she may triumph or at least know he/she conducted a fair and civil campaign that allowed him/her to look in the mirror each day and acknowledge that we all live in a country that allows each of us to vote and there will be civil transfer of power.

I wonder how a losing candidate who does not accept the election results, but whines and sulks, ever teach a child about graciousness and civility, the finer points of democracy, the importance of voting or learning to accept defeat.

Joan McCracken

Billings