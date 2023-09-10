As America honors 2,996 persons killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we'd be wise to also remember our nation’s first mass casualty terrorist attack, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people. That terror attack came at the hands of two former U.S. Army soldiers. Home-grown terror has haunted our history and flourishes today.

The Office for the Director of National Intelligence released an assessment in 2021 that the “most lethal domestic violent extremist threat(s)” to the United States were racially and ethnically motivated.

President Lyndon Johnson, said in 1966 that, “Racism — whether it comes packaged in the Nazi’s brown shirt or a three-button suit — destroys the moral fiber of a nation. It poisons public life.”

Over 4,400 African Americans were lynched between 1877 and 1950 during acts of domestic terrorism. The Ku Klux Klan, America’s original Christian nationalists, who used the “America First” slogan, were historically adept with this type of deadly vigilante intimidation.

Recent racist mass murders include: nine shot dead during bible study at a Baptist church in Charleston, SC (2015); 11 worshiping Jews shot dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue (2018); 23 slaughtered by gunfire for being brown at an El Paso, TX, Walmart (2019); and 10 African Americans killed in a targeted shooting at a Buffalo grocery store (2022).

Our founding fathers wrote all men are created equal. However, deeming race irrelevant with words does not make it so in life. Our better angels could lead us to a more perfect union.

David Sauceda

Powell, Wyoming