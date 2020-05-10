Letter to the editor: Remembering Ron Marlenee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In autumn 1980, I met Ron Marlenee when he traveled through Big Sandy for an informal meeting with local residents. I was then editor of the Big Sandy Mountaineer, my first job after college graduation.

After the meeting, Ron, Cindy (his wife) and I had a pleasant chat, and later that week Ron’s chief of staff called and offered me the job of press secretary. I got to D.C. in early 1981. Seven years later, I departed D.C. as Ron’s chief of staff to serve as his 1988 campaign manager. Those eight years, 1981 through 1988, Ron Marlenee served as a real-world, real-time, real-life instructor with a kind of candor and swagger no longer in style.

Ron passed on April 26. He had a devilish sense of humor, a rock-solid sense of loyalty, and he was true to his vision of Montana. He spoke his mind. He was a hard charger who knew what he stood for, and stood strongly for it.

Ron taught me and many others the importance of knowing where you stand, why you stand there, and how to stand your ground. Ron was in no way simple, but in some ways he was simply a straight-shooter, a bluntly candid, old-school farmer from Scobey who told you exactly what he thought. He was fiercely devoted to Montana, and every day in Congress he fought hard for Montana.