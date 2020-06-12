Letter to the editor: Reopen Montana safely and completely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana now has only 21 cases of COVID-19, only three people are currently hospitalized. Only six counties have active cases. Meanwhile, we are paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment claims. What possible sense does it make to continue the extreme measures of an economic shutdown?

UM Bureau of Business and Economic Research estimates 75,000 Montana job losses and $6.4 billion of lost income.

We are seeing hundreds of small businesses fail. The Montana commerce department has urged tourists not to visit Montana, destroying hundreds of small tourist-dependent enterprises.

Community programs and schools that contribute to the development of young people are unable to offer their services, putting teachers and mentors, at all skill levels, out of work. For the sake of people who need to care for their families and children who need these outlets, Montana’s economy needs to open, safely but completely.

The potential loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue will also leave thousands of vulnerable Montanans who rely on state assistance without needed help.

Governor Bullock should act to save our economy, for the sake of Montana’s businesses, tourist industry, unemployed workers, as well as the most vulnerable of our citizens.