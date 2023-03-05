In his recent editorial, Jonathan J. Bean argues against reparations to compensate the descendants of slaves. He suggests that reparations are economically outrageous. Instead of reparations, he favors restitution: “Restitution identifies individuals wronged by others and requires the wrongdoers to pay up.”

In our divided political world, we often are enjoined to listen closely to each other, respect each other’s views, and engage in civil conversation. That’s difficult to do when cherry-picked examples from California are presented as somehow representative of all reparations proposals. There is more than a hint of bad faith here.

But put that aside for a moment. What, exactly, will be the measure to determine when individuals have been “wronged by others”? Bean is tellingly silent here. What, precisely, will be the nature of the restitution? Again, Bean is tellingly silent.

Are we to take Bean’s silence as a hallmark of his thoughtful analysis? It’s hard to have civil conversations about serious issues that way.

Bill McRae

Billings