Letter to the editor: Repent, pray to end crisis

Does this prediction sound like what is going on in our country today?

"Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and make their land prosperous again."

This was written over 2,000 years ago in the Bible: 2 Chronicles, Chapter 7:13-14. It really describes our situation at this time but also tells us what needs to be done to solve this epidemic and make us a prosperous nation again.

Wouldn't it make sense to give the remedy a try? Any prayer that is said, would be heard and we just might find ourselves seeing an end to all of this.

I am going to pray, would you give it a try?

Maureen O’Reilly

Billings

