Letter to the editor: Reporter used sandwich to fight culture war

I write in disagreement of Jake Iverson’s review of Chick-Fil-A. I acknowledge the company does have a somewhat overhyped following and a chicken sandwich after all, is a chicken sandwich. However, the chicken is lightly breaded, deliciously seasoned and not overly greasy. The waffle fries are some of the best on the market and the lemonade is the best on the market. He gripes about lack of mayonnaise? Has he ever tried Polynesian sauce? Honey mustard? These are probably too refined for his tastes, or apparently too difficult to apply on his own.

Mr. Iverson seems to have written the review to take a potshot at the company for taking sides in the culture war. Chick-Fil-A has not taken sides, but simply lives with the integrity of knowing who they are, not capitulating to the mob in hopes of making a buck (despite his attempt to convince us that they hold to unpopular opinions to make a buck). I celebrate that.

He applauds the company for giving employees a day off, but then calls it virtue signaling. Mr. Iverson seems to think there is a sinister motive behind everything they do. I guess the concept of integrity is lost on him. It’s obvious to me that Mr. Iverson has used a chicken sandwich to take his own stand in the culture war. Judging by the lines at the restaurant, it’s also clear that almost no one is listening to Mr. Iverson on the matter.

Daniel Mattson

Billings