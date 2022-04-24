 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Republican in Senate behaved shamefully

I watched President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on television. What a hero. What a true patriot to his people and his country.

Then I watched the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. What a great day for America. Then after she was confirmed all but three Republican senators walked out in protest. These senators showed no respect for American or democracy. They were shameful to America. We cannot survive democracy and America with this kind of behavior.

We need people in Washington who care about America and democracy. Just a shameful group.

Lavon D. Brillhart

Dillon

