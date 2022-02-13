Letter to the editor: Republican lawmakers do not protect rights

I take exception to opinions shared in the guest editorial by Republican state Sen. Greg Hertz. Hertz writes that “Republican lawmakers protect your rights,” and that in 2022, voting for Republicans will further protect your rights.

The first problem is that several conflict with what many consider the prime right, the right to life. The negating of city and county entities from enacting restrictions during pandemics threatens the health and lives of the public. Additionally, health care for the rest of the public becomes overburdened, as has been reported in numerous Gazette articles. Recent Republican measures supporting an individual “rights” ignore the rights of others to good health and even to their lives.

The same edition reported a recent state judicial ruling overturning several provisions of Republican sponsored S.B. 319, that unconstitutionally attempted to limit commonly permitted political activity on college campuses and also attempted to further limit the Montana judiciary from performing its functions.

And then there’s the restrictive voting measures enacted, making it more difficult for Montanans to vote in a state that overwhelmingly voted for Republican candidates when there has been no evidence of significant fraud. Instead of protecting rights, these actions further limit political freedoms of Montanans.

The Republican legislature has shown — under the false banner of protecting your rights — that it’s only interested in protecting its own power against a future where voters might decide on a different slate of candidates.

Donald Arendt

Billings

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0