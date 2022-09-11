Letter to the Editor: Republican party has been usurped by extremists

I read with interest my good friend Chuck Gilje’s letter in the Sunday paper. My first response is that Racicot and Brown have not been left behind by their party, but rather that the Republican Party has been usurped by extremists and bears little resemblance to the traditional conservative and national security GOP values of Eisenhower, Nixon and the Bushes. The current party’s most vocal forces include anti-Semites, white supremacists and Trump cultists. Life-long Republicans, having automatically pulled the Republican lever, regardless of how disagreeable their party’s candidate might be, are starting to question the craziness. It’s become a party of anti-democracy, plutocrats and theocratic extremists. The Republican Party has lost the national plurality in 7 of the last 8 presidential elections and see their sustainable future has won only if the popular vote is suppressed.