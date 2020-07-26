Letter to the editor: Republican Party is not so conservative

As a senior, veteran, and Independent, I am appalled at the direction Daines, Giantforte and Rosendale are attempting to take us. First, they are exploding our deficits and debt. Daines and Giantforte actually brag about that in their ads praising the Trump tax cuts for billionaires. Second, they are not pro-life, as they are attempting to kick 20 million people off of health care during a pandemic, plus they praise Trump’s failed leadership and anti-mask campaign as deaths surge in the U.S. Third, they do not want to conserve our outdoor heritage as Trump and Republicans continue to gut any and all regulations designed to protect our air, water, land, and wildlife habitat. Further, Republicans continue to push for selling off our public lands.