Letter to the editor: Republicans and Dems should vote for Buchanan

It gave me feelings of hope and relief when I saw the “Buchanan for Congress” sign in the yard of my neighbor. That neighbor is a long-time member of the Republican Party and former elected official. I have known both him and his wife to be people of integrity, devoted to our community and proud Montanans. They, along with many common sense Republicans and Democrats, have pledged their support for Gary Buchanan, Independent candidate for Congress.

Folks across Montana have had the good fortune to know Gary personally, professionally or through his support of non-profit organizations. In all these pursuits, Gary is also a man of integrity, devoted to community and state, and a wise business leader.

Penny Ronning has been a very active leader in Billings and her work is appreciated. However, even if every single Democrat in the eastern district votes for her, she can’t beat Rosendale. There just aren’t enough of us. I encourage all R's and D's in Eastern Montana to vote for Gary Buchanan, and in doing so, remove from office the embarrassment who currently holds the seat.

Noreen Burris

Billings