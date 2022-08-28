 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Republicans are delusional and corrupt

When Ryan Zinke was secretary of the Interior, he had his personal flag raised when he was in the building. Just like the Queen of England when she is "in residence." It was kind of cute that Montana had her very own queen in Washington, but really? Delusions of grandeur? Plus corruption?

Mr. Zinke isn't the only one a little over the top these days. Republicans have voted against our veterans, against equal rights for women, against addressing climate change, against the IRS finding tax cheats, against voting. The persecute Dr. Fauci for saving lives and want to prosecute Merrick Garland for enforcing the law. And they want to defund the FBI. People, you have jumped the shark.

Marcia Balyeat

Billings 

