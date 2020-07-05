Letter to the editor: Republicans aren't concerned with president's competence

I have long been concerned about Donald Trump's drive for absolute power in his role as president of the U.S. He is completely and totally ineffective, divisive, insulting, racially insensitive (and generally insensitive), ignorant of the scope of his role and powers, etc.
His supporters among lay persons and Republican politicians has to do with locking up the presidency for the Republican Party no matter how incompetent that person might be.
God help us if our politics has become that pathetic.
George Sorensen
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!