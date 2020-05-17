Letter to the editor: Republicans cutting USPS is counter-productive

Letter to the editor: Republicans cutting USPS is counter-productive

{{featured_button_text}}

Funding for the United States Postal Service runs out in September. Rural post offices will close.

Home mail service will cease.

President Donald Trump announced he would not sign any legislation that includes funding the USPS.

The Daines administration is hell bent on eliminating the USPS in order to skew the November election in Mafia Don’s favor by limiting mail-in ballots nationwide, forcing voters to stand in voting lines during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Montana is a red state, is this not counter productive?

James Norris

Billings

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News