Letter to the editor: Republicans cutting USPS is counter-productive

Funding for the United States Postal Service runs out in September. Rural post offices will close.

Home mail service will cease.

President Donald Trump announced he would not sign any legislation that includes funding the USPS.

The Daines administration is hell bent on eliminating the USPS in order to skew the November election in Mafia Don’s favor by limiting mail-in ballots nationwide, forcing voters to stand in voting lines during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Montana is a red state, is this not counter productive?

James Norris

Billings

