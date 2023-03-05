I watched the state of the union speech. I am glad to finally hear from my GOP representatives in D.C. saying “no” to ending Social Security and Medicare. Why could they not tell us outright without Mr. Biden having to drag it out of them when it was pointed out that some of them want to do that?

The other important information I heard was Ohio is getting a new chip factory on a thousand acres with good-paying jobs of $100,000 plus for people without a four-year college degree. Are these the good-paying jobs that Mr. Gianforte and Mr. Daines keep talking about? Are our tech-savvy governor and senator trying as hard to get one of those giant chip factories as they are trying to cut taxes for the rich?

The saddest moments of the speech were at the end, when Mr. McCarthy and the Republicans could not stand and agree to softball pitches such as defending democracy and defending voting rights. They could not stand against political violence. They stayed silent when the president assured us that the state of the union was strong because of the strength and backbone of the American people — nothing from them but silence. They could not agree that the American people are their strength. Republicans stay silent.

Thomas Schumacher

Laurel