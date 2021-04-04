Letter to the editor: Republicans' legislation contradicting

I have noticed a curious twist coming from our homegrown Republican Legislature. For all their huffing and puffing about stamping out socialism they seem hell bent to enact socialist-leaning legislation. One reward of capitalism is that if an individual or an entity risks everything for a profit, then that individual or entity rakes in the cash. Enter SB 379, the bailout of NorthWestern Energy at the expense of not only me, but every single NorthWestern ratepayer in Montana.
This is from the same company and their minions in Helena that are doing everything in their power to destroy or delay alternate energy production in our state. Our elected representatives seem to feel that a little monopoly added into the mix must be good for the corporate boardroom as long as they can come into our living rooms to pay for it. NorthWestern Energy took a risk on fossil-based energy and appears to have lost. That is capitalism for you. Let them take their lumps and leave my checkbook out of it.
Mike Conaway
Billings