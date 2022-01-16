Letter to the editor: Republicans support falsehoods about election

Trump voters clearly did not want Donald Trump to lose the election. If they were already primed to believe bias-affirming news, they are just as clearly vulnerable to believing, independent of any real evidence, that he won.

I miss having a rational opposition party at the table of American governance. I shudder when I hear Joe Biden say he looks at climate change and sees jobs. For heavens sake, it is not a jobs program. But are there any loyal opponents (Republicans) present to fight for a more rational and effective way of addressing climate change? No. Those guys are nowhere to be seen because they know that their voters don’t want to hear about it so… what’s in it for them, besides protecting American communities? Which I suppose would be socialist.

Republican elected officials have rolled over for Trump and his great mass of Fox News zombies. That’s their base, now. They are clearly only in it for the money and power. They squeal at being held accountable. They support falsehoods by being silent about the truth. They and their lack of concern for competent governance are the biggest reason that China is convinced they are going to eat our lunch from now on. Way to go Rupert Murdoch. A job well done. Enjoy that $21.9 billion at your disposal.