 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Republicans want violence, not democracy

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

To Mr. Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale:

So the civil democracy you Republicans want us to live with is “my way or the highway,” like the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of the government, the current “intimidation watch” at voting drop boxes, calling the election rigged if you lose, or taking out your opponent or their family if you can’t win.

What other violence are you willing to live with to gain and maintain power? Is there a point when enough has happened for you to boldly stand up and tell the leader of the Republican party again, again, and again to stop?

Thomas Schumacher

Laurel

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News