Letter to the editor: Republicans want violence, not democracy

So the civil democracy you Republicans want us to live with is “my way or the highway,” like the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of the government, the current “intimidation watch” at voting drop boxes, calling the election rigged if you lose, or taking out your opponent or their family if you can’t win.

What other violence are you willing to live with to gain and maintain power? Is there a point when enough has happened for you to boldly stand up and tell the leader of the Republican party again, again, and again to stop?