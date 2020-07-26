Letter to the editor: Resist curtailment of liberties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nazi Germany did not always impose restrictions on their Jewish population on a broad scale and all at once. Especially in the early days, 1933-1937, they typically tried out those restrictions — to choice of occupation, to movement, to driving a car, to food and diet, to medical care, to reading materials, etc. — in a piecemeal fashion, gradually. Their idea was to ascertain whether or not the larger populace would object to those curtailments of liberty and, if not, to then expand their scope. This story is told eloquently in Victor Klemperer’s book “I Will Bear Witness: A Diary of the Nazi Years, 1933-1941.”

I suspect this Hitlerian toe-in-the-water is a good part of the motivation of the current regime in Washington for the outrageous conduct of their federal officers in Portland. Perhaps some federal lawmen might have been of use in the earliest days of the Portland Protest, when criminal elements took those gatherings as an excuse to break in, burn and loot. But these cowardly federal thugs waited until they could abuse and terrorize ordinary citizens, people merely going about their constitutional right of free assembly and petition of grievances. Will that thin edge of the wedge penetrate? Can we get away with this sort of intimidation? That was likely the Trumpian cabal’s motivation.