Letter to the editor: Resist FWP's effort to privatize elk herds

In the year 1217, King Henry III of England signed the Charter of the Forest, a companion document to the Magna Carta. The Charter laid out a concept that was considered foundational for “free men,” public lands and resources. Among those was access for all people, not just the wealthy landowning nobility, to England’s royal forests. People could gather wood for fuel, graze livestock, forage, and even build small water wheels.

But they couldn’t hunt. Wildlife remained the possession of the Crown. Over the following few centuries, other Charter rights were eroded, including rights of subsistence and access. Common people fought bloody battles to retain those rights, like the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 and Kett’s Rebellion of 1539.

Even after terrible losses, common people didn’t give up. These battles are part of why the U.S. views wildlife and public lands as being part of the public trust. But 800 years later, here in Montana staring down the barrel of FWP’s efforts to privatize wild elk herds, we’re still fighting for the same rights. We fight because we understand what’s at stake when land, waterways, elk, and fish are all owned by a wealthy few: freedom itself.

Antonia Malchik

Whitefish