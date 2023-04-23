"Drag" is to "transgender" as the photo of "Onyx" you ran on a story about the Legislature regulating gender dysphoria treatment is to responsible journalism: totally unrelated.
I hope no young person struggling with their identity had the misfortune of picking up Wednesday's "news"paper. And I hope whoever chose to run that photo with that particular story thinks harder — and maybe with some compassion — next time. Onyx is welcome to be Onyx, or Bill or Bob or Sue. But for the paper to put that person forth as representative of kids seeking gender-affirming medical care is simply bad journalism. At best.
Scott Ellis
Billings