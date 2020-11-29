Letter to the editor: Retail workers are not compliance enforcers

I read with interest Mr. Andrew Laszlo's Nov. 8 letter (“Public safety more important than personal 'rights'”). It struck a personal cord with me.

While I agree that all shoppers should wear masks, I must take exception to Mr. Laszlo's insistence that it is the store's responsibility to act as an enforcement agency.

I suspect that Mr. Laszlo does not work in the retail environment. We store clerks already have more than enough responsibilities as employees, and we have been working throughout this pandemic.

So a little bit of compassion on Mr. Laszlo's part would do all of us good. There is already a very high turnover in the service industry, and the added burden that Mr. Laszlo wishes to place on us would lead to even more people leaving this line of work.

As a requirement of employment, I don a mask as required. However, alienating customers, both those that do abide by the mask mandate and those that don't, is not in the best interest of commerce. Nor is it safe.

There already have been numerous incidents that have escalated to violence because of the way people have been reacting to the mask mandate. What does Mr. Laszlo say about that?