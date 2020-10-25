Letter to the editor: Rethink rules for live theater

I attended the last show, “Driving Miss Daisy,” at Billings Studio Theatre and was very impressed with how they handled everything. The seats are covered, programs disposable, everyone wears a mask throughout the performance, all areas are sanitized and continuously cleaned, and lots of space exists between those attending. At the time, less than 40% of the theater seats were occupied and they still put on the usual wonderful performance.

New rules mandate that only a total of 25 people may use the theater at one time — that is 10% of occupancy, and it seems unnecessarily stringent.

I notice when I go out to eat that most restaurants look like they fill more than half their seats and people are in a similar proximity as in the theater. What is the difference?

After being a loyal supporter and attendee of BST for over 30 years, I hate to see this hardship imposed on them when it looks unwarranted.

Can those who make such decisions please revisit this issue and see the ramifications for this long-lasting small business? Billings needs BST.

Ossie Abrams

Billings

