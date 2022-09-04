Letter to the editor: Return surplus money to taxpayers

What if the tables were turned?

You’ve no doubt heard of the significant reserves the state has accumulated over the past two completed fiscal years. There are always variances between what legislatures estimate and real results. But normally, these variances are relatively small.

The good news? Tax revenues are substantially higher than forecasted. Individual income tax revenue is 35% higher than forecasted this latest fiscal year. The past couple of years, revenues have exceeded expenditures by $1.5 billion, so it is only common sense that we should return the bulk of these excess revenues to taxpayers. Having the government cling to these excess collections risks ultimately growing government, and worse yet, disrespects the taxpayers who contributed to this excess.

If the state were facing a huge deficit, there would be outcries for an immediate session to address the shortfall, which I would agree is the responsible thing to do.

Yet, when the state now has record-breaking excess funds in the bank, why is it that we simply take the taxpayers that have contributed this excess for granted? Why wouldn’t we find it equally urgent to respect those that contributed to Montana’s success and return a good portion of the excess back to them? We talk of a ‘government that serves the people’. Delaying returning these excess funds is flipping the inertia to having the people serving the government. Let’s stand up and return a substantial portion of the excess to taxpayers now.

There are ample funds remaining, approximating $500 million to deal with one-time challenges that the state may face as we respond to Federal monetary policy that has been tone deaf to its inflationary causes.

Returning $900 million to taxpayers now and setting aside $100 million to pay down state bonded debt is a reasonable response and honors taxpayers. This is not political, simply a common sense, timely response to our state fiscal situation, limiting government and lowering taxes.

We’ll have every opportunity to permanently reduce income taxes further and to restrict the growth of state government as we did last session. Montana is well poised to continue prospering with strong fiscal management and respect for one another including taxpayers.

Terry Moore

House District 54

Billings