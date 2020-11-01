Letter to the editor: Rights and responsibilties

Why is it such a big political deal to wear a face mask during this time? It is not about us entirely — it is more about the possibility of us transmitting the virus to others.

I've heard a dozens of times that a governor or public health officer requiring the use of masks and social distancing is interfering with our rights as U.S. citizens. I can appreciate protection of our rights. But along with rights comes responsibility. In this case, responsibility to avoid transmitting the virus to others in our community. Otherwise we are simply ranting and raving about being inconvenienced. We can't smoke wherever we want, nor choose not to wear a seat belt, etc.