Letter to the editor: Rights versus responsibilities

The temperance movement was partially an effort to prevent the problems created by alcohol. John Finch, one of the leaders of that movement possibly said, “Your personal liberty to swing your arm ends where my nose begins.” The temperance movement later extrapolated from that to this: “A man's personal liberty to drink whisky… ends where the rights of the family and the community begin.”

For all those who think it infringed somehow on their rights to follow a stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, I hope you see the parallel, but I doubt you will. You seem so focused on yourselves that you can’t see the forest for the trees. Your personal liberty to move about the community, perhaps asymptomatically spewing the coronavirus, should end where the rights of my (and your own) family and the community begin.

I spent most of my professional career working in the prevention field, and I know how difficult it is to prove what has been prevented. But to those of you who don’t want to follow social distancing orders, who continue to want to party or protest in large groups, I hope you will think about the fact that neither the Bill of Rights nor the Constitution gives you the right to stomp on my rights, and the rights of others, particularly the most vulnerable, to be safe in our own community.