Letter to the editor: Rights will not extend to the children

Welcome news that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade has just broken. Overturning this terrible decision was well past due.

If no votes or phrases substantially change, control over abortion will be left to the individual states where it belongs. Rather than being an assault on democracy as the hysterics have been protesting, the decision increases, through their legislatures, the people’s ability to punish or reward their legislators for their votes.

In oral arguments during the Dobbs v. Jackson case, Associate Justice Samuel Alito said, “The fetus has an interest in having a life.” Perhaps this line is taken out of context. Still, the significance of those words cannot be overstated. It is what abortion opponents have said since Roe was decided in 1973. That is, we can’t forget the children.

Natural rights are inherent and must be protected by governments. The protection of these rights are the first, and I would say, only legitimate job of government. These rights are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and they are inalienable and perhaps now those rights will extend to the children.

Lee Deming,

Candidate for HD 55

Laurel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0