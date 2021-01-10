Letter to the editor: Rims teepees a uniting gift

What a beautiful, spiritual gift the seven teepees atop the Rims were to Billings, to the Native American tribes of Montana, and to the world. Symbols of loss, suffering, and grief, yes; but also symbols of the great love and healing, crossing all cultures of our common humanity. The outpouring of reverence and support by the community, uniting in hope and honor, is an indication of our appreciation that this silent, timeless gift was not hidden away on a private reservation. Rather, it was placed where all could see and be blessed by it.